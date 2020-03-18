Raymond Carl Roark, 78 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Roark was born May 8, 1941 in Ashe County to the late Edward and Blanche Roark. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Mates; and brother, Reeves Roark.
Raymond loved to hunt, fish, garden and hunt ginseng. He also enjoyed watching Charles Stanley, Gunsmoke and Andy Griffin. Many people thought he was the best auto body repair man in Ashe County.
Funeral services for close family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Ralph Smith and the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial will follow in the Roark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Mr. Roark is survived by his daughter, Cindy Cox (James) of Little River, SC; brothers, Roy Roark of West Jefferson and Russell Roark (Brenda) of Laurel Springs; sisters, Iva Dean Smith (Steve) of West Jefferson and Ima Jean Smith (Jay) of Wilkesboro; step- grandchild, Emily Collins (Blake); and step-great-grandchild, Bryce Collins. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Commented