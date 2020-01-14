Mr. Raymond Edward Brown, 78, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Sunday night, January 12, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Mission Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Evan Moore and the Rev. Shannon Critcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Fleetwood Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm on Thursday; two hours prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mr. Brown was born in Ashe County, N.C., on June 23, 1941 to the late James Norman and Zola Gay Francis Brown. He retired from Charleston Forge in Boone. Raymond was a member of Mission Home Baptist Church; where he served as a Deacon. He was a kind and loving man; always ready to help a friend or a neighbor. Raymond was always working around the church at Mission Home Baptist Church. In his spare time, he did enjoy wood working and gardening. He was a loving husband, father and brother; he will be missed by all.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Edward Laurance Brown; and a brother, Clarence Ray Brown; and three infant siblings; a brother-in-law, Wert Barker; a sister-in-law, Kay Thornburg Brown
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 57 years of marriage, Lucy Laurance Brown; a daughter, Lynnette Lee Brown Higgins and husband, Scott Michael, of Wilmington; a brother, Clifford Wayne Brown, of Denver; three sisters, Kathleen Mae Barker, of Jefferson, Glenna Fae Brown and Dorothy Jane Brown, both of Sparta; a granddaughter, Alyth Rose Higgins; two sisters-in-law, Reba Williams of Colorado and Rebecca West (Don), of Colorado Springs; nine nieces and two nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Laurance Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund, Appalachian State University Foundation, ASU Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608-2014 or Mission Home Baptist Church, c/o Goodman & Boston CPA, PO Box 430, West Jefferson, NC 28694
The family will be meeting at the home place on Big Flatts Church Road in Fleetwood.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
