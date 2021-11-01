Reba Morrison was born January 17, 1931 to Charlie Peyton Morrison and Rosa Crysel Morrison in Wilkes County.
She was the youngest and last of 16 brothers and sisters, 12 of whom lived to adulthood.
Reba lived a long and exciting life. She was recognized as the first female taxi driver in Winston-Salem. She enlisted in the Navy shortly after finishing high school at Wilkesboro High School. At that time, female personnel were called WACs. After being stationed in several different cities, she settled in Concord, CA, a small town outside San Francisco. She worked at Sea Tel, Inc for many years performing a traditionally male job. She continued to be an independent and self-sufficient woman in a male dominated world at that time.
After retiring, she moved back to North Carolina in 1995 with her long-time friend, Mary Ann Roths. They settled in lovely Ashe County. She lived there about 25 years until moving back to Wilkes in 2019. She had many interests, such as teaching herself to play the piano and the accordion. She enjoyed traveling and getting together with family and friends. All of which usually involved good food! She loved all animals, especially dogs and horses. She was Mama to many rescued dogs, and most always had a doggie treat in her pocket for any dog she may encounter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all 15 of her siblings and her life partner, Mary Ann Roths. She was also preceded by 10 nephews and two nieces.
Reba is survived by seven nephews and 17 nieces; including one special niece, Gail Sands, who helped her with many things as she grew older. She was a hero to many nieces and nephews when she came home to visit from California, taking us on motorcycle rides or playing music. She is also survived by two very special friends, Kathy Hertz and Julie Snyder. They met 10 years ago at a yard sale at her home in Ashe County and they became like sisters. She referred to them as “the girls”. They loved to go out to eat! Great friends to the end.
She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wilkes, PO Box 306, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
