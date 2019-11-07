Rebecca Ham Chrisawn, 71, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Mrs. Chrisawn was born on May 12, 1948 in Ashe County to the late Robert Wade and Lorraine Stansberry Ham.
Mrs. Chrisawn is survived by her husband, Darrell Chrisawn, of the home; two sons, Travis Chrisawn and wife Tasha, of West Jefferson and Ethan Chrisawn of Raleigh; two daughters, Andrea Blevins Morgan and husband Ben, of Winston-Salem and Allison Shoemake and husband Brian, of Creston; two brothers, Robert D. Ham and Roger K. Ham of Lansing; two sisters, Patricia Childress of Jefferson, and Leisa Powell of Chapel Hill; six grandchildren, Evan Morgan, Grayson Morgan, Jacob Chrisawn, Sophie Shoemake, Ada Shoemake, and Hadley Chrisawn; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Rebecca was a faithful member of Lansing Presbyterian Church, and would often talk about her love for Jesus. She served our local community in the health field as a Family Nurse Practitioner, and enjoyed taking care of her patients. In her retirement, she delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and collecting as many hugs as possible. Rebecca was known for her generosity, selflessness, compassion and desire to take care of others. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of many. She was a loving wife and caring mother and grandmother, and she will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Ken Morris. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2: p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, prior to the service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to Lansing Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 4, Lansing, NC 28643.
The family of Mrs. Chrisawn wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to the following people for their kindness and support during their time of loss: Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Edward J. Miller, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Ashe Medics, Forsyth Medical Center, Lansing Presbyterian Church, and Rev. Ken Morris.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Chrisawn's arrangements.
