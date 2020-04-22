Miss. Regina Ann Sheets, better known as "Gina," 55, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday evening, April 9, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab Center.
Due to the current restrictions, the family will be holding a private service.
Gina was born in Ashe County on October 11, 1964 to the late Willard Allen and Jacqulyn Bare Sheets. She graduated from Ashe Central High School. Gina was a kind and loving person; she always had a smile on her face. She loved her stuffed animals and wearing jewelry. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Steven Sheets.
Miss. Sheets is survived by four brothers, Greg Sheets and wife, Kathy, of Jefferson, Jeff Sheets and wife Tina, of Jefferson, Tim Sheets and wife Trina, of Jefferson and Tracy Sheets, of Jefferson, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousin also survive.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers please. Memorials may be made to: Roans Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Tommy Craven, PO Box 59, Glendale Springs, NC 28629.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.