Rennie Lorray Kahler, 76, of Berkeley Springs, WV died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born January 25, 1943 in Creston, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Ronder Marshall and Oralee Clara Lewis Grogan.
She was a member of the Berkeley Springs Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses. Rennie attended public schools in Creston. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and photography.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Gregory Ernest Kahler of the home; her children, Tina Marie Siatkowski of Lutherville, MD, Linda Russell of Winterville, GA and Karen Lorray Shrawder of Falling Waters, WV; one sister, Muriel Upperman of Glen Burnie, MD; one brother, Duel Grogan of Pasadena, MD; and several niece and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Grogan.
Memorial services were conducted Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 19 Valley Dale Lane, Berkeley Springs, WV.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
