Richard Frank Koenig Jr., 79, of Millers Creek, N.C., formerly of Ashe, died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Koenig was born October 19, 1941 in New Jersey to the late Richard and Elizabeth Koenig. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Georgia Koenig; brother, Edward Koenig; and sister, Joan Daniels.
Mr. Koenig served in US Navy. Richard loved traveling, going on cruises, playing the slot machines in Cherokee and playing poker with friends. He loved spending time with his wife and grandchildren most of all. Before moving to North Carolina, he worked at Pantry Pride and Food Fair in Florida. He retired as grocery store manager at K-Mart in Wilkesboro.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by The Rev. Sonny Thomas. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 11th at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in North Wilkesboro and also from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12th prior to the service at Badger Funeral Home.
The family prefers that a mask be worn social distancing be practiced if attending.
Mr. Koenig is survived by, his wife, Wanda Koenig; son, Ben Koenig of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Nadja Pirkle of Sugar Hill, GA; sister, Irene Koenig of FL; step-son, Greg Stuart; and step-daughters, Michelle Dancy and Angie Osborne; eight step-grandchildren, Justin Carter, Chelsea Carter, Nicole Rumple, Anthony Stuart, Marissa Taylor, Ashley Jolly, Jonathan Osborne and Kendall Stuart; and two step-great-grandchildren, Bently Jolly and Madelyn Stuart. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
