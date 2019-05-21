Richard Lloyd Coldiron, 66, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 12, 1953 in Wilmington, Delaware to Russell and Helen Perry Coldiron.
Mr. Coldiron was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Megan Sunshine Coldiron.
Surviving are his wife, Greathel Taylor Coldiron; daughter, Chandra Summer Coldiron and fiancé Christopher Rutherford of West Jefferson; mother, Helen Perry Coldiron of Fleetwood; brother, Ronald Allen Coldiron of Boone; sisters, Pam Ellis of West Jefferson, Regina Baker of Sparta; grandchildren, Ellie Pierce, Mollie Pierce, Maggie Pierce; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Smethport Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Arnold officiating.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
