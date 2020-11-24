Richard Quinton “Poodle” Miller, 71 of Lansing, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home. Mr. Miller was born on March 21, 1949 in Ashe County to the late Wave Quinton Miller and Blanche Elizabeth Roop Miller.
Mr. Miller was a member of Apple Grove Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by two sons, Greg Miller and Cody Mayle, both of Lansing; two daughters, Jennifer Trivette and Amy Mayle, both of Lansing; two brothers, Rex Miller and Mack Miller, both of Lansing; two sisters, Thelma Howell of West Jefferson and Marie Calloway of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Kristin Trivette and Colton Trivette; two great-grandchildren, Briar Osborne and Kyzen Osborne; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Apple Grove Baptist Church by Minister Danny Miller. Burial will follow in the Pennington Cemetery with military rites.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, prior to the service at Apple Grove Baptist Church.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Pennington Cemetery Fund.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family.
