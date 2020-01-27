Mr. Ricky Burkhart, 55, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dan Hess officiating. Burial followed in the family cemetery.
The family received friends from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Mr. Burkhart was born in Germany on May 4, 1964 to Gisela Peumpel. He graduated from Fort Chiswell High School in 1982; then joined the U.S. Army.
Returning home, he worked as a truck driver for many years. When he moved to Ashe County, he met the love of his life, Annette and married her, May 28, 2005 and made a home in Lansing, N.C., with his family; wife, his daughter, Destiny, and his son, Rodrick. He worked for Utili-Serve for 10 years as a Superintendent of construction In Ricky's spare time, he enjoyed BBQ and grilling with his family and friends. He was a big fan of Virginia Tech Hokies and the Green Bay Packers.
Mr. Burkhart is survived by his wife, Annette Stewart Burkhart; a daughter, Destiny Burkhart, of Christiansburg, VA; a son, Rodrick Burkhart, of the home; his mother & stepfather, Gisela and Gilmar Eversole, of Max Meadows, VA; two brothers, James Burkhart and wife, Darlene, of Max Meadows, VA and Westley Eversole, of Wytheville, VA; two sisters, Kim Duneford, of Wytheville, VA and Missy Eversole, of Wytheville, VA; father and mother-in-law, Boyd and Sue Stewart, of Lansing; brother and sister-in-law, David and Tanya Hudler, of Jefferson; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Tina Fleming, of Mooresville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorials may be made to SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
The family will be meeting at the home of Boyd and Sue Stewart at 395 West Deep Ford Road in Lansing.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
