Ricky Dale Taylor, 39, of Grassy Creek, N.C., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home.
Ricky was born February 12, 1981 in Ashe County, N.C., to Lester Dale and Etta Rash Taylor. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles.
Surviving are his son, Eli Baldwin of Ashe County; parents, Lester Dale and Etta Rash Taylor of Ashe County; brothers, Adam Taylor and spouse, Crystal, Kevin Taylor all of Ashe County; nieces, Rachel Taylor and boyfriend Casey, and Alexandria; nephews, Gabby, Austin, Nathaniel; great nephews, Nolan Taylor and Levi Taylor both of Ashe County; sister, April Rodriguez of Hickory; Uncle, Gregory Rash of Ashe County; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
