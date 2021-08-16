Robert Clayton Long, better known as Clayton, 88, of Jefferson, N.C., died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Generations Ashe Assisted Living.
Mr. Long was born April 23, 1933 in Ashe County to the late W. G. and Gracie Wyatt Long. In addition to his parent,s he was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Long Stallings.
He was a faithful member of Wagoner Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Lees-McRae College. Mr. Long was engaged in the country ham business. He was especially proud of the superior flavor of country his cured products having been interviewed by several national magazines and newspapers. He was also engaged in the Christmas tree business. He loved Christmas time and being on the farm.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Darrell Poole with military rites.
Mr. Long is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Liddle Long; son, Tim Long and wife Sandy of Jefferson; granddaughter, Emily Long of Jefferson; and sisters, Marjorie Brown of North Wilkesboro and Carol Bowers and husband Bill of Matthews. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers please. Memorials may be made to Wagoner Baptist Church, 509 NC Hwy. 88 E., Jefferson, NC 28640 or The Food Pantry, PO Box 705, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.