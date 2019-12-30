Mr. Robert Harold Efird, 85 of Millers Creek, N.C., died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Gastonia, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Glendale Springs Presbyterian Church in Jefferson, NC with Pastor Sidney R. Crunk officiating.
Mr. Efird was born in Mecklinburg County to Samuel Travis and Eunice Lisk Efird. By the time he was in grade school, the family moved to Elberton, Georgia where he graduated from Elberton High School in 1953. He was honorably discharged from the US marine Corp in 1958. Bob was a Rotarian and a Mason and a proud member of Glendale Springs Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Payne Efird; two sisters, Ruby Estel Nance and Mildred Elaine Strawn; and one brother, James Efird.
He is survived by his four children, Anita Lebold and husband, Jeff, of Greenville, SC, Patricia Ann Efird Haithcock of Lincolton, Marie Victoria Efird Knight and husband, Benjamin, of Iron Station, NC and James Robert Efird and wife, Michelle, of Huntersville, NC; and six grandchildren who brought him much joy and happiness.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Donations may be made to the Wilkes County Animal Shelter at 408 Call Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
