Roger Greer, 66 of Todd, N.C., died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Greer was born March 21, 1954 in Ashe County to the late Ward and Beulah Miller Greer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Chris Greer; brother, Eugene Greer; and sister, Lois Hagan. Roger loved woodworking and fishing.
Funeral services were held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. J. D. Walton. The family received friends from 3 – 4 pm prior to the service. The family asked that masks be worn and please practice social distancing. Graveside services were held at 2:00 pm, Monday, November 23rd at the Greer Cemetery.
Mr. Greer is survived by, his wife, Betty Walton Greer; daughter, Mechelle Greer of Taylorsville; brothers, Don Greer of Kannapolis and Junior Greer of Todd; grandchildren, Gabe and Isaac Greer; and great-grandchild, Silas Greer. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Greer Cemetery Fund or Blackburn Tabernacle.
Online condolences may be sent or viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.