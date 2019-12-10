West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Occasional light rain. High 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.