Ronald Dean Grayum, 71, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.
Ron was born in Minot, North Dakota, on July 21, 1948. He is survived by Mary Eldreth Grayum for 48 years.
He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years in Thailand and Vietnam. He retired from Bank of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Beulah of Littleton, Colorado; and five brothers, Ed, Roy, Robert, Wayne, Louis, and Don Grayum of Colorado.
Two surviving sisters, Mable Aldo and Donna Cremeans of Aurora, Colorado. He also had three sons, Barry and Jenifer Miller of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, William Miller and Tina Coalson of Randleman, NC, Robert Hart and Denita Hughes of Raleigh, NC; two daughters, April Grayum of Princeton, KY, and Beverley and Larry Elledge of Ferguson, NC, five grandsons, Sean Grayum, Zach and Kristin Vick, Brandon and Kelly Elledge, Michael and Josh Miller; three granddaughters, Jennifer Elledge, Zoe Hart, and Rhian Dowdell; and four great-grandchildren, Gracie Elledge, Michael Floyd, Jason Elledge, and Vera Mae Elledge.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Mausoleum with the Rev. Larry Shepherd and the Rev. Rex Eldreth officiating with military rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Memorial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
