Ronald Dean Halsey, 84 of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Mr. Halsey was born on July 11, 1935 in Ashe County to John W. and Ola Young Halsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Aleita Halsey; and two brothers, Armond Halsey and Richard Halsey.
Mr. Halsey served in the US Army. He was a godly man, serving as a Trustee, Deacon and member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church for 60 years. Ronald was a hard worker, working in the floor covering business, and was known to be a perfectionist in detail.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan. He had a gentle and kind spirit and was a wonderful role model to many people. Ronald had a contagious smile, loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.
Mr. Halsey is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Greer Halsey; sons, Danny Halsey and wife Robin of Pleasant Garden and the Rev. Doug Halsey and wife Tonya of Jefferson; daughter, Rhonda DeJonge and husband Michael of West Jefferson; brother, Lloyd Halsey and wife Donna of Burlington; brother-in-law, Ronnie Sebastian and wife Deanna; five grandchildren, John Halsey, Kate Halsey, the Rev. Cory Halsey, Elijah DeJonge, and Benjamin DeJonge; two step-grandchildren, Will DeJonge and Ryan DeJonge; three great-grandchildren, Eva Halsey, Troy Halsey, and Cole Halsey; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church by the Rev. Doug Halsey and the Rev. Cory Halsey. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
