Ronald Glenn Lawrence, 78, of West Jefferson, N.C., went to his forever home with the Lord on May 9, 2020
Ronnie was born in Ashe County, N.C., on Sunday, June 22, 1941 to the late Paul Glenn and Ida Blanche Stevens Lawrence.
He grew up surrounded and loved by his siblings. Brothers and spouses include, Kenneth and wife, Kitty, Nick and wife, Sandy, and Kevin and wife, Lori. His sisters were Paulette Poe and husband, Paul, and the late Jeanette Toliver and husband Kyle.
He married Barbara Elaine Edwards on March 6th, 1961. They had two daughters, Melonie Formwalt and Lorrie Mash and husband, Tom.
He was a devoted grandfather with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who were blessed to have him in their lives. Micaela Formwalt and daughter, Piper Glenn, Dr. Keaton Mash and wife, Cori, and children, Finn and Eleanor, Kinsey Nance and husband, Jacob, and children, Colter and Brooks, Tanner Formwalt and wife, Lindsay, Kellan Mash and wife, Bridget and children, Hank and Heidi.
Ronnie will be remembered for his love for God, kindness to others, devotion to his wife of 59 years, and his love for the outdoors, farming, and Bald Mountain Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Bald Mountain Baptist Church, Ronald Lawrence Memorial Caregivers Fund, 1460 Bald Mountain Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694. These funds will be used to financially assist those families who may need help to pay for caregivers for their loved ones.
Private family services were held Tuesday. May 3, 2020 at Bald Mountain Cemetery by the Rev. John Elledge and family members.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.