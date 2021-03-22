Ronald was born in Trade, Tennessee, and his family resided in Creston before moving to Wilkes County.
Ronald met the love of his life, Dorothy, at a school basketball game. They were married for more than 67 years before she proceeded him in death in November of 2019.
The marriage produced three children, all of whom survive. Roger Osborne (West Jefferson), wife Linda, and grandchildren, Benjamin and Sara; Susan Farmer (West Jefferson), husband William “Bill” Farmer; Angela Hereford (Las Cruces, NM), husband David, grandchildren, Patrick and William. Ronald is also survived by his very special canine companion, Lacey.
Ronald enjoyed NASCAR racing, traveling around the USA in their RV, and Carolina basketball. He was a well-practiced story teller.
