Ronald Wesley Turner, 61, passed away suddenly February 24th, 2020 of a heart attack.
Ron was born on January 30th, 1959 in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was predeceased by his father, Houston Gordon Turner.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Fowler Turner of Crumpler, N.C.; brother, Michael Smith of Winston-Salem; sister, Lisa Beddington of Advance; sister, Melinda Oates of Walnut Cove; sister, Kathy Jacobs of Winston-Salem; daughter, Ronda Nation of Plano, TX; special woman, Cathy Currie Williams of Florida.
Ron was kindhearted and tried to help others. He loved nature and was a collector of all kinds of rocks.
