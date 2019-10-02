Mr. Ronnie Harrison McCoy, better known as Ron, 71, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday night, September 30, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Todd McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military rites.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 5, 2019, one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mr. McCoy was born in Alexandria, Virginia on November 13, 1947 to the late Todd Chester and Betty Jean Henson McCoy.
He was owner and operator of Professional Images and a Little Debbie Snack Cake distributorship in Ashe County. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. During military service he started his singing career eventually winning the East Coast Country Music musician of 1974. He sang with many country music singers such as Conway Twitty's daughter and Kitty Wells. He was a loving husband, father and brother; he will be missed by all.
Mr. McCoy is survived by his wife, Kathleen McCoy, better known as Kathy; a son, Todd McCoy and wife, Xen, of Greenwood, S.C.; a brother, Larry McCoy, of Denver, CO; a sister, Angela Clarke and husband, Danny, of Vilas, N.C.; two grandchildren, Collin McCoy and Forrest McCoy; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be accepted.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
