Roy Manley Elliott, 80, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Elliott was born December 20, 1938 in Ashe County to Carl and Alice Pearl Pennington Elliott.
He was a US Army Veteran from 1961 until 1963, serving in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was retired from Ashe County Board of Education after 20 years of service and a member of Christian Unity Baptist Church.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Elliott, Ronnie Elliott and infant brother, Ralph Elliott; infant sister, Reba Elliott; sisters-in-law, Ellen Elliott and Mary Pennington.
Surviving are his wife, Iris Gentry Elliott of the home; son, Randy H. Elliott and spouse Kathy Hash of West Jefferson; daughters, Regina Lyalls of Charleston, South Carolina, and Robin Hodges and spouse Mark of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Alexandria Barleycorn of Arizona, Kelly Cristaldi and spouse Phil of Charleston, South Carolina, Bradley S. Elliott and spouse Ashley of Statesville, Isaiah Hodges and spouse Taylor, Sarah Steer and spouse Justin all of Oklahoma, Kevin Elliott of Boone, Brent Elliott and Josh Elliott both of Virginia Beach, Virginia; seven great grandchildren; brother, Roger Elliott and spouse Sherry of West Jefferson; sisters, Ruby Adkins of Wilmington, Ruth Roten of Granite Falls, Retha Roark and spouse Jerry Nowlin of Stony Point, Rita Elliott of Jefferson.
Memorial service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Christian Unity Baptist Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Michael Carter and the Rev. Ralph Smith officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Smethport Community Cemetery. The family received friends at Christian Unity Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Christian Unity Baptist Church, 326 E. Main Street Jefferson, NC 28640 or to Medi-Home Hospice, 1877 NC Highway 163, West Jefferson, NC 28694 Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
