Mrs. Ruby "Kathrine" Wallace Miller, 87, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel.
A private graveside service will be held.
Mrs. Miller was born in Ashe County on August 26, 1933 to the late Carl and Maggie Pennington Wallace. She was a sewing machine operator for Hanes Mfg. Company. She enjoyed crocheting, doing word search puzzles but most of all her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wayne Miller; a daughter, Jewel Parsons; and a son, Joseph David Miller.
Mrs. Miller is survived by a daughter, Mary Jo Vido, of Crumpler; a step-son, Ray Woodring, Jr. and Melissa of Lenoir; three grandchildren, Robert Nathaniel Johnson, Michael O'Neal Vido and Wayne Parsons; two great-grandchildren, Ollie Xavier and Matthew David Johnson; four step grandchildren, Noah Woodring, Rebecca Woodring, Virginia Woodring and Samantha Woodring; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated!
