Ruth Helena Stanley Gambill of Jefferson, North Carolina passed away on March 12, 2020.
A native of Ashe County, she was born on May 15, 1925 to Emmett Stanley and Della Duncan Stanley. After finishing high school, Ruth first worked at the Register of Deeds office before moving to Washington, DC. She worked at the General Accounting Office during WWII War years. Upon returning to Jefferson, she renewed an acquaintance with Maynard Cox Gambill who had just returned from the Philippine Islands while serving in the US Army. They were married on November 14, 1946.
In the following years, Ruth made many lasting friendships while working at: W. B. Austin, Attorney; the US Post Office; Kraft Foods (now Ashe County Cheese) for 12 years; Will Worth CPA; and the Town of West Jefferson as Finance Officer. She retired from the Town in 2003 after 18 years of service. But once retired, she continued to work, spending six years with Ashe Civic Center with Maude Calhoun and several years with Ashe Services for Aging. She generously volunteered her time in many roles at Jefferson United Methodist Church and also served as a docent at the Ashe County Museum.
Ruth's fondest moments in life were getting together with her children and their extended families and her many friends. She enjoyed spending time with friends at Ashe County Dance Club, social time at Church and family sing-alongs while son Randy played guitar and mandolin. Her husband Maynard passed away in November 1996, just 10 days prior to their 50th wedding anniversary. She is survived by five children and their spouses: daughters, Diane Rawson (Dana) and Debra Gambill Avera (Vince); and sons Jimmy (Connie), Jerry (Suzy) and Randy (Sharilyn). Ruth said "I have been rewarded beyond my imagination with all the grandchildren (15 in all) and great grandchildren (17!). My utmost love to all of you and the wonderful community and Church Family where we lived. I couldn't have done it without all of this."
In light of the current State of Emergency and CDC guidelines and to exercise an abundance of caution, the family is having a private grave side ceremony at Ashe Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday March 18, 2020. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 236, Jefferson, NC 28640; or the charity of one's choice.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented