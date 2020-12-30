Mrs. Sallie “Margie” Jenkins Sheets, 84, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, formerly of Ashe County, North Carolina, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Margie was born on June 29, 1936 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Dewey Benjamin and Laura Jenkins.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Noel Sheets, her parents, and her sister, Leola Bare.
Margie is survived by children, Gregory Charles Sheets and wife Pam of Altamonte Springs, Florida, David Raymond Sheets and wife Rita of Sorrento, Florida, Margaret Louise Sheets of Eustis, Florida; grandchildren, Gregory Charles Sheets, II of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Amanda Diane Sheets of Eustis, Florida, Robert Noel Sheets (wife Jessica) of Melbourne, Florida, Laura Ann Sheets of Altamonte Springs, Florida; great grandchildren, Lilly Mooney, Rylee Corbett, Brayden Sheets, Waylon Sheets and coming soon Weston Sheets; and brothers and sisters, Ben Jenkins (wife Kathleen) of Jefferson, North Carolina, Ellen Sheets of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and Laura Viers (husband J.E. Viers) of Laurel Springs, NC
Margie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who have always held a special place in her heart.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Big Ridge Community Church Cemetery in Jefferson, NC with the Rev. Steve Viers officiating and the Rev. Roger Blevins coordinating music and song.
Flowers will be accepted. The family requests attendees please wear masks and practicing distancing.
Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at http://www.millerfuneralservice.com/