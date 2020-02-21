Sally Dishman Miller, 83, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Miller was born on Sunday, December 27, 1936 to the late Riley William and Cordelia Barker Dishman.
In addition to her parents, Sally was also preceded in death by her husband, Barney Ray Miller; sisters, Fredar Miller, Mary Roland, Bessie Dishman, Edna Shaw and Tencie McNeill; brothers, Glen, Mont, Guy, George, Fred, Ray and Rufus Dishman.
Sally enjoyed working outside in her vegetable and flower gardens. She worked at Hanes Knit Products and then at several school cafeterias in Ashe County.
Mrs. Miller is survived by one daughter, Janie Blevins and husband J.D. of Crumpler; granddaughter, Susan Blevins also of Crumpler; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Reverend Michael Carter. Burial will follow in the Claude Mash Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers please, memorials may be made to the Claude Mash Cemetery Fund in care of Kenneth Mash; 620 Claude Mash Road, Jefferson, NC 28640.
You may send or view condolences to the family through our website at badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with Mrs. Millers arrangements.
Commented