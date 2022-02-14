Mr. Samuel Reginald Critcher, 82 passed away Friday February 11, 2022 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday February 1, 2022 with the Rev. David Critcher officiating. Burial with in the Critcher Family Cemetery.
Samuel was born on September 27, 1939 in to Carney Carlton and Judy Thompson Critcher in Watauga County. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death one sister; Erma Ray Davidson; and five brothers; Harry, Edward, Carlton, Trueman and Howard Critcher.
He is survived by Deborah Elmore Critcher of the home; one daughter, Lisa Critcher Cook and husband Keven Simien of Lenoir; three brothers, John and Stephen Critcher of Boone, David Critcher of Lynchburg VA; and five grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Critcher family Cemetery 1779 Deerfield Road Boone, NC 28607
