Ms. Sherry Lynn McNeill, 65, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Ashe County, N.C., passed away peacefully at WFU Baptist Hospital on Friday, February 28, 2020 after a brief illness.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Morris officiating.
The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service.
Sherry was born in Franklin County on January 11, 1955 to the late Robert Fletcher (Bob) and Freda Jones McNeill. She attended N.C. State University and graduated from Forsyth Tech as a registered nurse.
Sherry had a 42-year professional career as a neonatal ICU nurse and pediatric ultra-sonographer. Sherry's passion was animals of all kinds and she was deeply involved with the Schnauzer Rescue of the Carolina and Forsyth Humane Society. She was a member of Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church.
Ms. McNeill is survived by a brother, Dr. Robert E. McNeill (Bucky) and wife, Sally, of Salisbury; a sister, Cindy Smith and husband, Randy, of Charlotte; two nieces, Laura Smith of Raleigh and Alison Smith of Basel, Switzerland; two uncles, Tobe Jones, of Lansing and Bobby Jones and wife, Ann of Gibsonville; three furry companions, Gibbs, Barney and Bella; and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church, PO Box 782, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Schnauzer Rescue of the Carolinas at www.schnauzerrescueofthecarolina.org.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented