Simone Lucia McLain Avery, 78, of Jefferson, N.C., died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Avery was born September 23, 1941 in Berkshire County, MA to the late Leon McClain and Lucia Roseanna Mercier Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sister, Mae Mercier Cormier.
Simone loved her family and friends. She enjoyed basket making, camping and exercising at Mountain Hearts. She was a member of the Piedmont Region Model A Restorers Club and the Antique Auto Club of America, Twin County Region.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Avery is survived by, her husband, John Avery; son, Scott Edward Avery and wife, Lisa; daughter, Brenda Avery Carroll; grandchildren, Andrew, Jordan, Brooklyn and Madison Avery, Julia and John Carroll. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, c/o Donna Gentry, 305 Rayfield Acres Dr., West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Wake at Home, 126 Executive Dr #110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
