Mr. Stephen Geoffery Cotsford, 74, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday night, May 3, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Cooper officiating.
Steve was born in England on December 16, 1946 to the late Reginald and Doris Haggis Cotsford. He also lived in Switzerland before moving with his family to the US. From an early age, Steve was drawn to mechanics, which lead him down a path towards engineering. He worked for most of his career as a mechanical engineer for Harsco Rail where he developed special vehicles for the maintenance of railways, which are used worldwide.
Steve was also drawn towards travel and discovering new places and languages. Especially gifted with languages, he was fluent in English, French, German and Italian. These skills were an asset during his travels around the world for business and pleasure.
Steve was very knowledgeable about many things and never hesitated to use his knowledge to help others. This was especially true of his love of all things motorized. As a self-taught car mechanic, he was often found under a hood helping others to stay on the road.
Steve was always fond of his Scottish ancestry. During his midlife, he devoted himself to learning to play the bagpipes to reconnect with his distant roots. His time with the Palmetto Pipes and Drums in Columbia, SC were full of friendships and joy for him. He was always eager to share his knowledge of piping with others.
After living many years in South Carolina, he moved to West Jefferson with his wife Linda after retirement. He always loved the mountains and enjoyed the lifestyle and weather in the North Carolina mountains where he finished his life.
Mr. Cotsford is survived by his wife, Linda Durham Cotsford; three sons, Michael Cotsford and wife, Revel, of Massachusetts, Daniel Cotsford and wife, Joan of Scotland and Philip Cotsford and wife,Yoshie, of Japan; a daughter, Christine Palmer and husband, Rick of Columbia, SC; two step sons, Chris Danner and wife, Heather, of West Jefferson and Eric Danner, of Todd; a sister, Jean McAndrews, of Australia; ten grandchildren (Caroline, Mosaic, James, Peter, Zari, Taylor, Théo, Cassie, Nicola and Eiliebelle); several nieces and nephews also survive.