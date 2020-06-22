Mr. Steve Edward Heafner, 75, of Todd, N.C., passed Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1pm at Bald Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. John Elledge, the Rev. Lawrence Goodman, and the Rev. Mark Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Bald Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Heafner was born in Shelby, N.C., on December 16, 1944 to the late Lee and Pearl Whittaker Heafner. He was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Dean Heafner.
Mr. Heafner retired from management at Bell South after 25 years of service to start his own business, Heafner Services Construction, which he continued to operate with is son, Brent. After moving to Ashe County in 1995, he also worked at Watauga Building Supply for several years.
Steve was a member of Bald Mountain Baptist Church and was serving as an active Deacon. He served as Brotherhood director for several years and enjoyed participating in disaster relief mission trips with the brotherhood and youth group.
Mr. Heafner is survived by his wife, Margaret Sides Heafner; two sons, Brent Heafner, of Todd and Trent Heafner and wife, Jessica, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a daughter, Lisa Collins and husband, Mark, of Rock Hill, S.C.; a sister, Dianne Horne and husband, Kenneth, of Kure Beach, N.C.; seven grandchildren; a great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bald Mountain Baptist Church, 1460 Bald Mountain Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694 for support of home and foreign missions.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.