Susan Ann Ledet Zielaskowski, 65, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Zielaskowski was born September 16, 1956 in Houma, Louisiana to Aubrey and Laurita Dubouis Ledet. Susan enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and gardening. She loved her grandkids and spending time with them. Mrs. Zielaskowski was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Randy Ledet.
She is survived by her husband, Allen James Zielaskowski; daughter, Bridget Pauley and spouse Tim of Reva, Virginia; son, James Zielaskowski and spouse Marie of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Lotus Potter, Torin Potter, Zoe Pauley, Bentley Zielaskowski, and Lily Zielaskowski; brother, Donald Ledet and spouse Sandra of Oklahoma.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at West Jefferson United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sam Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends at West Jefferson United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Glendale Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 7376 Highway 16S, Glendale Springs, NC 28629.
Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.