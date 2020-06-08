Syble Hart Bare, 95, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.
She was born February 3, 1925 in Ashe County to Fred Hart, Sr. and Lillian Long Hart. Syble was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She played basketball in school, loved to go fishing, playing Rook at the Senior Center and participating in the NC Senior Olympic Games.
Mrs. Bare was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Bare; daughters, Wanda Bare Atwood and Rosie Bare; daughter-in-law, Wanda Bare; and son-in-law, Bob DePalma.
Surviving are her sons, Dean Bare and spouse Nedia of Jefferson, Jack Bare of Ronda, Ronnie Bare and spouse Laura, and Raymond "Shorty" Bare, all of Jefferson; daughter, Lisa DePalma of Florida; and numerous grandchildren.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Transou United Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel Springs with the Rev. Guy Testerman and the Rev. Roger Pickett officiating. The family has requested no flowers.
Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Ashe County, 405 S. Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson, NC 28694, or to Watauga Parks & Recreation for the High Country Senior Games, 331 Queen Street, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
