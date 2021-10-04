Teresa Lynn Jones Beal, 56 of Claremont, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Mrs. Beal was born on March 24, 1965 in Ashe County to Joseph Worth Jones and Daphne Sullivan Jones. She was preceded in death by her father.
Teresa loved to buy gifts for people. She was one of the best shoppers and able to find the best deal. She had a knack for decorating. She was a loving daughter, sister and mother. She had a huge heart and taught people how to love.
Mrs. Beal is survived by one daughter, Ashley Roten Miller of Newton; her mother, Daphne Sullivan Jones; one brother, Mike Jones and wife Penny of Jefferson; one grandson, Ivy Miller; two nephews, Bryant Jones (Kendra) and Tyler Jones; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Jimmy Galgano. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The body will lie in state from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
The family requests that masks be worn to the service and please practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Beal's arrangements.