Mere words are inadequate to express the gratitude and appreciation we feel for the different ways this community supported our family after the loss of our beloved son & brother, Ory Owen. Through countless gifts of love (calls, cards, visits, meals, "Ory Stories" and sharing in the service to celebrate his life) you have made this most difficult time somewhat more bearable. We believe that our wonderful memories and your continued prayers and support will strengthen us in the challenging days ahead.
We would especially like to thank Reverend Gervase Hitch, Reverend Dr. Michael Lea, Reverend Robert Lee and Boone Family Funeral Home for the contribution to his service. The generous contributions given to the National Suicide Prevention Fund and the Ashe County Little Theatre were a great tribute to Ory's memory and once again we would like to say thank you!
-The Owen Family
