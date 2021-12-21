The Rev. H. D. Houck of Fairview and Fleetwood, N.C., died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
He was born on September 21, 1937, in Ashe County, NC, the son of Everett Houck and Eva Trivette Houck who predeceased him. Also predeceasing him were brother, Rex Houck and sister, Lavonne Swicegood.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Dotson Houck of Fairview and Fleetwood; brothers, Arless (Carla), Jerry (Wilma), Don (Barbara), Michael (Susan) and David (Susan); sisters, Barbara (Frank), Bernice and Kathy (Dale) all currently of Ashe County, NC; son, Dan of Purlear, NC; daughters, Diana of North Wilkesboro, NC and Dawne of Lexington, SC; two granddaughters, Holli of Winston-Salem, NC, and Harmony of Lexington, SC; and two great granddaughters, Trinity and Jordyn of Winston-Salem, NC.
He was a retired United Methodist minister and was a member of the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church for 40 plus years having served in the Appalachian District (formerly North Wilkesboro District) and the Blue Ridge District (formerly the Asheville District) having pastored the Fairview Charge (Bethany, Tweed’s Chapel and Fairview-Sharon), Hominy Charge (Piney Mountain, Davis Chapel and Pisgah) and Bethesda United Methodist Church in Asheville. Upon retirement he served as interim pastor at several Churches and at his death was Visitation Pastor at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Black Mountain. “Well done thy good and faithful servant.”
At his request, he will be cremated, and his remains spread on family property in Ashe County.
Groce Funeral Home is providing services to the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in early 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 212 Bethany Church Road, Fairview, NC 28730 or to Zion Church, 303 Zion Methodist Church Road, Todd, NC 28684.
The family would like to express appreciation to his doctors and friends, Dr. John C. Wander and Dr. John A. Manley, and the compassionate doctors and nurses at Mission Health.