The Rev. Russell Garrett Mahaffey, 69, of Fleetwood, North Carolina, moved to heaven, the morning of Wednesday, April 8th.
A private funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on April 10 at Boone Family Funeral Home, with his pastor, the Rev. Lawrence Goodman officiating, and music provided by Mrs. Lesia Goodman. Burial followed in the Fleetwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rev. Mahaffey was born May 25, 1950, to the late Russ and Blanche Mahaffey of Jefferson, NC. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kimberlin Mahaffey; one sister, Phyllis Eldreth of Jefferson; his mother and father-in-law, Winford and Mary Kimberlin of Fleetwood, and a host of dear friends.
Garrett was saved on Sunday morning, February 26, 1967, and seven years later announced his call to the ministry. Less than one year later, August 31, 1975, he was elected as pastor to his first church, Pine Swamp Baptist Church. As time went on he pastored Welcome Home Baptist Church, Healing Springs Baptist Church, Oak Hill Baptist Church (he served here twice), Wagoner Baptist Church, Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, Pilot Mountain Baptist Church, and a second time at Pine Swamp Baptist Church. Due to declining health, Pine Swamp would be the last church he pastored.
He loved the Lord, and loved talking about Him with those that knew Him, and especially those that didn't know Him. He found a way to witness, whether it was with a stranger or a friend.
In his spare time, Garrett loved to be in his workshop working with wood, he especially loved woodturning. Being very talented and creative, he made many beautiful items.
Any one interested in honoring him, may make donations to Gideon's International.
