Rev. William Wade “Buddy” Bare, 77, of 9819 W. Pine Street, Lowgap, N.C., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was born December 10, 1941 in Ashe County, NC to the late William Howard and Fay Bare Day.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Chester Day; his first wife, Charlotte; and two brothers-in-law, Doug Parsons and Jim Mabe.
He married Charlotte McNeill, April 25th, 1959. To that union was born one son, William Mark Bare of Lansing, NC. The year 2006, he married Gertrue Bartley of Lowgap, NC.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gertrue “Trudy” Bare of the home; his son, William Mark Bare and wife Melissa of Lansing, NC; granddaughters, Makayla Bare, Stephanie Weaver and husband Charles of Warrensville, NC; step-daughter, Greta Martin and husband Danny of Mt. Airy, NC; step-son, Toby Bryant and wife Amanda of Lowgap, NC; step-grandchildren, Austin Martin, Abby Martin and Kylen Bryant; sisters, Betty Parsons of Statesville, NC, Lucy Mabe of Laurel Springs, NC; brother, Bob Day and wife Brenda of Cherryville, NC. Nephews; Brad Mabe, Scott Mabe, Chad Day, Ricky Parsons, Tim Parsons, and Kevin Parsons; nieces Teresa Binder and Chrissy Hoyle also survive.
Funeral Services to honor the life of Buddy will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Big Springs Baptist Church in Galax, VA with the Elder Doug Hawks and the Rev. Lloyd Day officiating. Interment will follow in the Barker, Eller, McNeill Cemetery in Lansing, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence.
Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is honored to be serving the Bare family. If you wish, online condolence may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com.
