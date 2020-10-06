Thomas Adams Dobbs Durden, known as Doc, died unexpectedly at his home in Todd, N.C., on September 26, 2020. He was 64 years old.
Born on May 10, 1956, in Washington, D.C., Doc grew up in the D.C. area and in Terrace Park, Ohio, and Winston-Salem, N.C., but he felt at home anywhere in the world. For the last 30 years or so he had lived in the mountains of western North Carolina and southwest Virginia, where he could hike to his heart's content. Doc graduated from Marlemont High School and attended McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and lived as an exchange student in Turkey.
He was an avid collector of books and art, and had a deep knowledge of geology, archeology, gemstones and plant ecology.
Doc was best known as an expert plantsman, able to grow lush semi-tropical species with spectacular blooms, and he was proud of serving food and drink made with citrus fruit he had grown himself. A generous friend, he delighted many with his spontaneity and good cheer. His family and friends knew him as a superb dancer, with disco a favorite genre.
Thomas Durden was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Durden, and a brother, Matthew Durden. Survivors include his mother, Diana Durden, sisters Merideth Dolan and Sarah Jensen, and his nieces and nephews and their families.
Private observances are planned.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Conservancy, P.O. Box 568, Boone N.C., 28607 or blueridgeconservancy.org.