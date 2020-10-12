On October 8, 2020, Thomas H. Pope, ”Tom” to his family and friends, met our precious Lord Jesus face to face.
Born in Johnson City, TN on December 7, 1940, he was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Miller and Lucille Hunt Pope, brothers Jacob Miller Pope Jr., Hewett Pope and sister, Maude “Dee” Reid.
Growing up in Greenville, SC, Tom’s adventure began in May 1956 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea as a Military Policeman at the "ripe old age” of 16 and was honorably discharged in May 1959. He counted it an honor to serve his country and passed that love of country on to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In August 1959, he married Janet Brady, the love of his life, for over 61 years. In 1965, he entered into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and Christ became the defining influence of his life. He spent 10 years serving the Lord as a missionary, 30 years as a successful home builder, 40 years actively involved in conservative politics and 60 years as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was the ROCK of the family.
Tom was a founding member of the Brunswick County Home Builders Association, the Ashe County’ We the People’ Tea Party, serving on the boards of the Brunswick County Republican Party, Ashe County Republican Party and the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; his three daughters, Kathy Stafford (Sam), Deede Hinson (Tom) and Sheyna Widener (Jonathan); nine grandchildren, Paige Hinson, Maggie King (Jeremie), Emily Maher (Grant), Hannah Morrison (Mark), Katy Campbell (Josh), Aaron Hinson, Steven Hinson, Levi Widener and Sophie Widener; along with five great grandchildren.
A public memorial service was held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Appalachian Church in West Jefferson, NC.
We, his family, rejoice greatly in the JOY that is his today and we look forward to our certain reunion with him one day, because of Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, PO Box 421 Jefferson, NC and Ashe County Pregnancy Care Center, 346 S. Main Street. Jefferson, NC.
Thomas Family Funeral Service is honored to be serving the Pope family. If you wish, online tributes may be extended to the family at www.thomasfamilyfs.com
