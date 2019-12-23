Thomas James Severt

Mr. Thomas "Tom" James Severt, 76, of Glendale Springs, N.C., passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Severt was born October 13, 1943 in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Bryce and Missouri (Darnell) Severt. He was also preceded in death by his only son, Chris Severt.
Mr. Severt is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wilma Sue Hess Severt; one daughter, Pam Barker and husband, Mitchell, of Glendale Springs; three grandchildren, Josh (Destiny) Barker and Hannah Barker all of Glendale Springs, and Ashley Severt (Jonathan) Chapman of Morganton; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Barker and Whitleigh Chapman; three sisters, Lorene (Steve) Miller of Glendale Springs, Kathleen (Harold) Dillard, of West Jefferson, Lennagail (Danny) Gambill of Hayes and one brother, Larry Severt of Jefferson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Glendale Springs with the the Rev. Sonny Thomas and the Rev. Russell Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Severt was a member of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Trustee for many faithful years. He started and ran his own Heating & Air Conditioning business for the past 49 years and was thankful to be able to pass the business on to his grandson, Josh who has followed him around most of his life. He spent many days and nights making sure everyone stayed warm regardless of the ability to pay. He truly enjoyed giving more than receiving and will be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers are those he considered his dear friends in life: Sterling Carroll, Casey Carroll, Jim Jordan, Don Hart, Randy Miller, Dean Taylor and Buck Davis.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ashe County DSS, 150 Government Circle Suite 1400, Jefferson, NC 28640, Attention: Heating Assistance in Memory of Tom Severt, or to Camp New Hope at www.campnewhopenc.com
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented