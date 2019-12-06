Mr. Thomas Odell Wyatt, 93, of Lansing, N.C., died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Wyatt was born on July 5, 1926 in Ashe County to Grandville and Matilda Tedder Wyatt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ollie Mae Gilley Wyatt; a son, Jack Sexton; two sisters; three granddaughters; and three grandsons.
Mr. Wyatt served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a volunteer for 13 years at Ashe Outreach Ministries in Creston. Mr. Wyatt loved to work and spend time outdoors. He enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by six daughters, Thelma Monie of Florida, Patsy Fawlks of Winston Salem, Judy Baldwin of Lansing, Racheal Bowman of Crumpler, Shirley Pruitt of Crumpler, and Betty Taylor of Jefferson; two sons, Sam Sexton of Tennessee and Jimmy McNeill of Lansing; special friend; Jessie Finley of Whitetop, VA; also surviving are 22 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Dan Hess and the Rev. Dustin Farmer. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashe Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 157, Creston, NC 28615.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Wyatt's arrangements.
