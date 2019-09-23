Thomas Wayne Haislip, 68, of Jefferson, N.C.
With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved family member Tom passed suddenly of natural causes on Thursday, September 12, 2019 while at his home, 1822 Ebenezer Rd., Jefferson, NC 28640.
Born on April 6, 1951 in Danville, VA, Tom was a member of Schoolfield Baptist Church, graduated George Washington High School, Danville in 1969 and earned his BS Degree in Mathematics from the University of Virginia in 1973.
Toms career in developing computer software took his family to homes in Detroit, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, and Charlotte. He always dreamed of one day moving to the mountain home of his late wifes family and when high-speed internet became available here, so that he could work at home, he made that happen. Tom and his second wife, Theresa, have resided in Jefferson for the last 12 years. Since that time, and up until his passing, he was always an active member of a Bowling League at Cardinal Lanes. He also followed all of UVA sports, and when his Alma Mater won the NCAA College Basketball Championship last season, he purchased so many ballcaps to give the entire family that the online store called to confirm it wasn't a mistake. We all wear them proudly in his honor. He also enjoyed his Fantasy Football team which he engaged in with other employees of his workplace, INFOR, and even won their Super Bowl in 2016.
Tom will be missed everyday by his wife, Theresa Wilson Haislip; his children, Michael Haislip, Melyssa Prindle (husband Matt); his stepchildren, Victoria, Jessie, and JT Cox; his grandchildren, Tommy Prindle, Alec and Megan Haislip; his mother, Evelyn Haislip; his siblings, Jed Haislip, Barbara Wilkins (husband Hampton), and Patsy Haislip; his nieces, Wendy Jones, Paige Bagby and Catherine Shelton; and his aunts, cousins, great-nieces and nephew, all whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother to his children, Marsha Bare Haislip originally of North Wilkesboro, N.C., and his father, Russell Haislip of Danville.
In keeping with his wishes, Tom was laid to rest on a hill overlooking their mountain home where Theresa will keep a loving watch over him. A memorial service will be held October 19, 2019 in a seated, tented area on their land. Because their last name means Place of the Hazels, in lieu of flowers the family requests Hazel trees for the grove that Tom and Theresa had already been preparing. More details will be posted on Toms Facebook page.
The day he was laid to rest, his family summed up his personality this way:
Kind-hearted, Soft-Spoken, Southern Gentleman.
