Timothy John Rutherford, 52 of Grassy Creek, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem.
Mr. Rutherford was born March 18, 1967 in Ashe County to William Fred and Wanda Jane Testerman Rutherford. He was a kind and generous person and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed working in plants, his animals, and music.
Mr. Rutherford is survived by one son, Christopher Rutherford of Creston; his parents, William and Wanda Testerman Rutherford; one brother, Thomas Rutherford and wife Abby of Roanoke, VA; two sisters, Kathleen Rutherford Shatley and Kimberly Rutherford Sidden and husband Tracy, both of Winston Salem; one granddaughter, Christalyn Rutherford; four nephews, Shane Sidden, Seth Shatley, Zane Rutherford, and Brad Rutherford.
Funeral services were held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, prior to the funeral service at Ashelawn.
The family respectfully requests no food please. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the family, c/o Ashelawn Memorial Chapel, 3470 US Highway 221 North, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Rutherford's arrangements.
