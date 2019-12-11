r. Toy Noah Campbell, Jr., 87, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Halsey and the Rev. Cory Halsey officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 am on Saturday; one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Campbell was born in Catawba County on January 4, 1931 to the late Toy Noah and Blanche Plumley Campbell. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served as our Soil Conservationist for Ashe County. He also served as a Hospice Volunteer for many years.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hallie Marie Thompson Campbell; three sisters, Lucille, Laulie Morgan and Minnie Miller
Mr. Campbell is survived by a son, Jeffrey Toy Campbell and wife, Penny, of Bend, Oregon; two daughters, Sheri Lynn Campbell and husband, Bill Baer, of Salt Lake City, UT and Donna Campbell Michaels, of Cocoa, FL; three brothers, Larue Campbell, of Wisconsin, Kenneth Campbell, of Newton, N.C., and Quintin Campbell, of Lexington, N.C.; a sister, Bobbi Setzer, of Conover, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kaitlin Marie Campbell and Nicolas Toy Campbell; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any Hospice Service.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented