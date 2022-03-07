Mrs. Tressie Vivian Lewis Winebarger, 85, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, March 5, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Wurth officiating. Burial followed in the Lewis-Sturgill Cemetery.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday; one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Winebarger was born in Ashe County on February 8, 1937 to the late Vinson Arthur and Emma Faye Nelson Lewis. She worked as a sewing machine operator until retirement. She was a faithful member of Pine Mountain Baptist Church. Tressie always had a smile on her face and always ready to help her family and friends. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting, she also had a large collection of tea pots.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Winebarger, on June 8, 2020; a brother, Robert Lewis; six sisters, Juanita Whitaker, Marie Robinson, Stella Watts, Clara Sturgill, Zelphia Vanover and Blanche Osborne; and a son-in-law, Randy Barker.
Mrs. Winebarger is survived by a daughter, Nancy Barker of Jefferson; two sons, Michael Winebarger (Becky), of Asheville and Jerry Winebarger (Rita), of Lansing; five grandchildren, Andrew Winebarger (Emily) of Asheville, Sarah Martin (Austin) of Moravian Falls, Rachel Winebarger of Asheville, Callie Lewis (Dalton), of Jefferson and Luke Barker, of Jefferson; three great grandchildren, Aina Martin, Rena Martin and Clementine Lewis; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to: Pine Mountain Baptist Church, c/o Mary Winebarger, 20410 NC Hwy 88 West, Creston, NC 28615.
The family will be meeting at the home place at 307 Speaks Road in West Jefferson.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.