Mrs. Venita Ruth Miller Taylor, 93, of West Jefferson passed away Wednesday at Watauga Medical Center.
Private graveside services will be held.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Ashe County, on February 11, 1928 to the late Wade and Edith Tomlinson Howell. Ventia was a member at Friendly Grove Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, William, and Russell Howell; and two sisters, Lucille Tripplette and Agnes Myers.
Venita is survived by one daughter, Lesa Eremita of Grassy Creek, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
No food or flowers, memorials may be made to Friendly Grove Baptist Church, 444 Buck Mt. Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.