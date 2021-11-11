Vera Blackburn Church, 103 of Fleetwood, N.C., died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Margate Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Church was born January 28, 1918 in Ashe County to the late Roy and Mary Jane Keys Blackburn.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Church; son, Alvin Ray Church; sister, Belva Swartz; brothers, Ocie, Willet, Charlie, Raleigh, Allie and Spencer Blackburn.
Mrs. Church was a lifelong member of Old Fields Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, she had read completely through it several times. Vera loved spending quality time with her family. She also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.
Private funeral services will be held at Old Fields Baptist Church by the Rev. Larry Powers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Church is survived by one son, Alfred Church and wife Jessie of Fleetwood; one daughter, Pansy Bare of Fleetwood; four grandchildren, Charles Church, Gary Bare, Dena Crosby and Sherrie Edwards; six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Charlotte Elliott. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers appreciated or memorials may be made to the Old Fields Cemetery Fund.
