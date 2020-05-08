Vernon Robert Roten, 95, of West Jefferson, N.C., died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Roten was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on Tuesday, April 14, 1925 to the late Francis Marion and Hettie Ann Ham Roten. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by, three brothers, Earl Roten, Buel Roten and Carl Roten.
Vernon loved being outside, spending time on the farm, working with his cattle and driving his tractor. He really enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Private graveside services were held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Bethany Cemetery by the Rev. Tim Roten and the Rev. Darrell Graybeal.
Mr. Roten is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lenna Ruth Shatley Roten; one daughter, Frances Eller and husband Doug of West Jefferson; one sister, Ruby Whittington of Winston-Salem; two brothers, Woodrow Roten of California and Conley Roten of Warrensville; and three granddaughters, Chelsea Eller of West Jefferson and fiancé, Daniel Taylor, Tyler Dressler and husband, David of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Malorie Eller of West Jefferson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roten Graybeal Cemetery, c/o Celia Roten; 264 Ridgewood Rd. Deep Gap, NC 28618, or to Medi-Home Hospice; PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
