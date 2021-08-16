Virgil Carl Elliott, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, passed away August 13, 2021, one day after his 92nd birthday.
Born August 11, 1929, he was the son of the late Millard and Clemmie Elliott of Elk Creek, Va. He grew up in Ashe Co, N.C. and on July 15, 1948, married Mary Lee Blevins Elliott who predeceased him on August 2, 2004.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by an older brother Millard Dale Elliott, who died in infancy, and a second older brother, Vonley Elliott. He was also predeceased by three older, sisters Retha Elliott Poe, Lena Elliott Kirk, and Viola Elliott Edwards.
Virgil served in the U. S. Navy active-duty Feb 6, 1952 - Feb. 6, 1956 stationed in Charleston, S.C. and in the U. S. Navy Standby Reserves 1956-60.
He worked as a supervisor at Virginia House Furniture and retired in 1995 after 34 years. Following retirement, he began his own wood-working trade, making trunks, china cabinets, cradles, and bird houses. He loved to meet people and enjoyed talking with them at the craft shows where he made many friends.
Virgil is survived by one daughter, Susan Elliott Banks of Creston, N.C. and her husband, Roger. In addition, he is survived by step granddaughter, Melissa Banks of Creston, N.C.; and step grandson, Jeff and Joni Banks of Creston, N.C. Two step great grandchildren Breanna Potter and Maranda Banks.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Young’s Chapel Oak Hill, Mouth of Wilson, VA. from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Graveside services immediately following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, VA, with military rites.
The family would like to thanks those who helped so much during this difficult time and made it possible for him to stay at home: Jane Sage, Wanda Wiles, and Margie Spencer. Much love and appreciation to Musetta Adams for all the care, conversations, and wonderful meals that Dad so enjoyed.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.