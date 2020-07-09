Virgil Ray Elliott, 72 of Lansing died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Elliott was born February 19, 1948 in Ashe County to the late Arthur and Carrie Campbell Elliott. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Arthur Eugene Elliott Jr. and sister, Irene Osborne.
Virgil was a Vietnam War veteran who served in the US Army. He was a lifetime member of the DAV and was awarded a purple heart and bronze star. Virgil was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church and also attended Warrensville Baptist Church. He enjoyed building musical instruments, model airplanes and restoring old cars. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren most of all.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Wade Huntsinger. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by Rev. Tommy Dollar with military rites by the Army National Guard. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Elliott is survived by, his wife, Kathy Elliott; daughters, Missy Johnson of Bracey,VA, Ginger Joines and husband Mitch of Warrensville and Karen Ham and husband Matt of Lansing; brothers, Jerry Elliott of Creston, Ivan Elliott of West Jefferson and Joe Elliott of Lewisville; sister, Magaline Osborne of Jefferson; mother-in-law, Janice Cockerham of Warrensville; grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Devon Underwood, Tyler Farmer, Jackson Ham, Autumn Farmer, Braxton Ham, Summer Farmer, James Mead and Jake Brame, and son by marriage, Dwayne Johnson of Louisburg, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers were appreciated or memorials may be made to Warrensville Baptist Church Youth Fund, PO Box 286, Warrensville, NC 28693.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Elliott's arrangements.
